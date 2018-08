Josephine M. Bucher, 83, of Godfrey died at 10:07 p.m. Sunday, August 19, 2018, at Godfrey Healthcare and Rehab.

A memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 22, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.