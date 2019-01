Josephine M. "Jo" (Compagno) Ufert

Josephine M. "Jo" (Compagno) Ufert, 89, of Wood River, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family at 10:05 a.m. Friday, January 25, 2019.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, January 28, at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River, where a Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 29. Father Jeff Holtman will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Alton.

Marks Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.