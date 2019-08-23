Joshua Jared Gabriel Winberry, 24, of Granite City, passed away at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, August 29, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, at Bethel Chapel, 2445 Ohio Ave. in Granite City, with Rev. David Brimm officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.