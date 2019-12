Joyce A. Hausman

Joyce A. Hausman, 83, of Alton, passed away at 9:53 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Integrity of Wood River.

A visitation will be 3 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.