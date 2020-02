Joyce A. Zerr

Joyce A. Zerr, 83, died at 5:57 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at her home in Godfrey.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.