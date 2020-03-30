Joyce Ann Lockwood, 73, of Alton, passed away at 7:37 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
