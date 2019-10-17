Joyce Anne Foster, 61, of Granite City, IL, passed away Thurs. Oct. 10, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

She was born June 11, 1958 in Granite City, IL to the late Opal May Lumpkins.

Joyce is survived by a daughter: Brandy N. (Theodis Watts) Foster of Granite City; 2 grandchildren: Scot and Sierra Fiala; and her former spouse: Gerald Sloan of Granite City.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by 6 siblings: Jamie and Joseph Foster and Danny, Dale, David and Debbie Hicks.

Memorial visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until time of services at 6:00 p.m. Tues. Oct. 22, 2019 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory with Cheryl Grey officiating.

