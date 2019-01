Juanita Lucille Rodgers, 85, died at 1:46 p.m. Friday, January 18, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Godfrey.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service at noon Tuesday, January 22, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Timothy Naylor will officiate. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Edwardsville.