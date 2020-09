Judith “Judy” Eaker, 60, of O’Fallon, died on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Pontoon Beach.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service at noon Thursday, September 3, at Heritage Baptist Church, 3716 Ruth in Granite City. Burial will follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton.

Professional services are entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.