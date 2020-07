Judith “Judy” Kuehnel

Judith “Judy” Kuehnel, 69, of East Alton, passed away at 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Private family services will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.