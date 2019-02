Judith A. Modrusic

Judith A. Modrusic, 76, of Madison, passed away at 5:21 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at Granite City Nursing and Rehab.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service at noon Saturday, March 2, at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home in Granite City. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery in Granite City.