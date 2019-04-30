Judith A. Reinacher, 82, of Highland, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. until funeral service and Mass at 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland.
