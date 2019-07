Judith A. Wilcox

Judith A. Wilcox, 74, of Cottage Hills, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be noon until services at 5 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.