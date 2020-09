Judith Ann Feldworth

Judith Ann Feldworth, 73, of St. Louis, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at St. Mary’s Health Center in Richmond Heights, Mo.

A visitation will be held from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, at the Thomas Saksa Funeral Home in Granite City. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, face masks are required and a limited number of visitors are allowed at one time. The burial will be private.