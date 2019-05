Judith Ann Rigdon, 73, formerly of Roxana and Wood River, passed away at 3:35 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Life Care Center of Florissant in Missouri.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville, with Father Robert Johnson as celebrant. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.