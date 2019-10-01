Judith D. Verseman

Judith D. Verseman, 79, of Edwardsville, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, with her children at her side.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, October 4, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of Judy’s life, visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, with Fr. Dan Bergbower officiating at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1802 Madison Ave. in Edwardsville. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.