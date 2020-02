Judith (Judy) Bartels Gooch

Judith (Judy) Bartels Gooch, 76, of Bethalto, passed away at 3:05 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Friday, February 14, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will be at a later date.