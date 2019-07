Judith Marie “Judy” Schneider, 75, of Wood River, passed away at 4:10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Christian Hospital.

A memorial visitation will be held at Paynic Home for Funerals on Friday, July 26. from 4 p.m. until services begin at 7 p.m. Please come in St. Louis Cardinal attire.

Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.