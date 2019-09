Judith Marie Richardson Veith, 78, of Edwardsville, passed away September 28, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 3, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville, Fr. Jeffrey Goeckner officiating. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville.