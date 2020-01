Judith Price

Judith Marilyn “Judy” Price, 79, of Wood River, blessed by the Sacraments of The Holy Mother Church, passed away at 8:15 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian burial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River. Father Donald Wolford will be celebrant. Private burial will be in Woodland Hill Cemetery.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.