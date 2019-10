Judith Ann Mounds Vitali, 79, of South Roxana, passed away at 5:05 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, October 25, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Graveside services and burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 26, at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Pastor Matt Heck will officiate.