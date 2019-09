Julia A. Mulrean, 84, of Godfrey, died at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, September 26, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. All mourners are to meet for a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Friday, September 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Father Paul Nguyen, OMV, will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.