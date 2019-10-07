Julia Ann (Thomae) Reyne, 91, passed away September 17, 2019 at Jerseyville Manor surrounded by her family.
Memorial visitation will occur from 6-8 p.m. October 9, 2019, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Julia Ann (Thomae) Reyne, 91, passed away September 17, 2019 at Jerseyville Manor surrounded by her family.
Memorial visitation will occur from 6-8 p.m. October 9, 2019, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018