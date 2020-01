Julia Marie Portell, 88, of Granite City, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in Loveland, Colo.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday, January 19, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Julia’s life, funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, January 20, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City, with Fr. Darius Magunda officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.