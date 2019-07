JuliAnne Michelle Biro

JuliAnne Michelle Biro, 23, of Bunker Hill, passed away at 6:36 a.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident.

Cremation rites have been accorded. In celebration of her life, a casual visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.