Julie Barnard

Julie Ann Barnard, 50, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo., after years of fighting heart disease.

She was born at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois on February 20, 1970, and was the daughter of Jerry S. and Nancy Lou (Thompson) Hamel.

She graduated in 1988 from Jersey Community High School and had resided in the Belleville area for many years before relocating to Jerseyville in 2014, to be near family.

Her health had prevented her from working as of late, but she had previously worked at U-Haul Storage in O'Fallon, Il. for many years and in the bakery department at Wal-Mart in Highland, Il, where she made many friends.

Surviving are two brothers, Gary Hamel of Highland and Tony Hamel of Bethalto; a sister and brother in-law, Dawn and Dane Boss of Madison, Alabama; nieces and nephews, Blake Baum, Tiffany Lou Hamel, Tristen Boss, Autumn Frost and Sam Hamel; her step-mother, Carolyn "Susan" Hamel of Cottage Hills; along with numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry S. Hamel; her mother, Nancy Schmidt; a brother, Shawn Frost; and a sister in-law, Charlene Hamel.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m until time of funeral services at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. David Brown will officiate.

She will be laid to rest in the Kane Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to her family in care of the funeral home.