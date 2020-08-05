Julie Ann (Ferguson) Christiansen, 61, died at 8 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Integrity Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Godfrey after a long period of declining health.

Memorial visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to services at 6 p.m. Monday, August 10, at the First Baptist Church in Jerseyville. Rev. Brent Meyer and her nephew, Rev. Andrew Scott, will officiate. Inurnment will immediately follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is in charge of the arrangements.