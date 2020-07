June Irene Heindricks, 87, of Bethalto, passed away at 4:39 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Integrity Healthcare of Godfrey.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24 at First Southern Baptist Church in Meadowbrook. Pastor Kevin Auten will officiate. Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.

Marks Mortuary is entrusted with arrangements.