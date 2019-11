June Marie Hopkins

June Marie Hopkins, 94, passed peacefully at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend, Wisc.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, November 8, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 9, at the funeral home, with Rev. Andre Dobson officiating. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.