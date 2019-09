Junior Ray Daves

Junior Ray Daves, 87, of Alton, died at 4:36 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at his home.

Visitation was Sunday, September 15, at the Godfrey Gospel Tabernacle Church, where funeral services were Monday, September 16. Pastor Alfred Daves officiated. Burial was at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with full military honors. 

Gent Funeral Home handled arrangements.