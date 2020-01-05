Justin L. Marquis, 40, of Staunton, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, in Staunton.
Cremation services are entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.
Justin L. Marquis, 40, of Staunton, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, in Staunton.
Cremation services are entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018