Karen Duke

Karen Duke, age 72, of Collinsville, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Private visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon. In celebration of her life, funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 25, at the funeral home, with Pastor Roger Wright officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Staunton.