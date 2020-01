Karen Gay Graham

Karen Gay Graham, 61, of Granite City, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in St. Charles, Mo.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of her life, funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 30, at the funeral home, with Rev. Charles West officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.