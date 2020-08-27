Karen L. Peyman, 69, passed away at 1:03 am on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on January 2, 1951 in Chicago, Il to John Levi and Mary Pippins Anderson. On February 2, 2002 Karen married Robert Peyman in Edwardsville, IL.

Karen enjoyed crafting, antiquing, spending time by her pool, shopping online and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandson. She was an animal lover and adored her four-legged friend Sadie.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bob; three children, Amy Finn- Marshall of Wright City, MO, Robert Finn of Alton, Il, and Stephen Finn of Alton, Il; a sister, Debra Pohlman of St. Louis, MO; three grandchildren, Haley Reithman of O’Fallon, MO, Taylor Marshall of Wright City, MO, and John Finn of Alton, IL; and a great grandson, Levi Unland.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Michael Anderson, and her furry friend, Sadie.

Due to the new COVID-19 restrictions in the State of Illinois on social distancing the service is limited to 25 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL. Masks will be required.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or 5A’s Animal Shelter.

