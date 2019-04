Karen S. Anderson Milligan

Karen S. Anderson Milligan, 71, of Alton, passed away at 9:55 a.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at her home.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals.