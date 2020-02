Karen Sue Gray

Karen Sue Gray, 76, of Greenville, Ill., formerly of Granite City, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Greenville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

In celebration of Karen’s life, visitation will be 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 27, with Pastor Derrell Brame officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates.