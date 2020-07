Karen Sue Smith

Karen Sue Smith, 60, of Waterloo, passed away at 6:17 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Red Bud Regional Hospital in Red Bud.

In celebration of Karen’s life, a private family visitation and funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 22, with a drive-by visitation from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will be at a later date at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.