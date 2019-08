Karen Wall

Karen Wall, 78, of Wood River, passed away at 6:10 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

In celebration of her life, graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, in the chapel at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.