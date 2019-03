Karin E. Henrion

Karin E. Henrion, 57, of Hillsboro, formerly of Alton, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Hough & Sons Funeral Home in Hillsboro, with Rev. Myron Kirk officiating. Visitation will be from noon until service time.