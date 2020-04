Karl “Mike” Wieckhorst

Karl “Mike” Wieckhorst, 66, of Alton, passed away at 9:27 a.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Saint Louis University Hospital.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held on Friday, May 1, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens inBethalto.