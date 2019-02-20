Kasandra Clark, 28, of Springfield, Mo., passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Cox Hospital in Springfield, Mo. Kasandra was born on September 14, 1990, in Granite City.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of her life, funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Irwin Chapel in Glen Carbon. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Memorial donations may be given to the family for a trust fund for Henry.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at irwinchapel.com.