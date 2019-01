Katherine D. “Kathe” Schneider, 64, of Dorsey, died at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at her home.

Kathe was cremated according to her wishes. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 1, at the Elmwood Cemetery in Litchfield, with Rev. Randy Butler officiating.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.