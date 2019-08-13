Katherine J. Crets

Katherine J. Crets, 47, passed in Hagerstown, Md., on August 1, 2019. She was born in St. Louis on October 13, 1971, daughter of Doris J. and Marvin Crets.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Marvin, age 29, on October 15, 1977; her maternal grandparents, Willie J. and Betty Bailey; her paternal grandparents, Leon Crets, Dorothy and Ken Clark; her uncles, Willie M. and Carroll R. Bailey; her aunts, Betty M. Bailey and Donna Ragan; plus her nephew, Timothy A. Baker.

Kathy is survived by her mother, Doris Crets, and her son Steven Heltsley Jr.; her sisters, Tina Crets and Carol Crets, and brother David Vitale; her niece Alexis and Rob Riney with Ryland, Arian, Emmitt; her nephews, Joshua Damrath, Thomas Sullivan, and Jeremy Bushore; her cousins Kevin Ragan of Missouri, Patricia Edginton, Mary Richards, Christine Brown, John, James, Gary, Wayne and David Bailey of Illinois; and a dear caring friend, Richard Blanchard, of Maryland.

Kathy was a Roxana 1990 graduate, had an associate degree from Sanford Brown in computer technology, and was a Marine veteran. She loved traveling and people. Her goal in life was to help care for veterans. Her heart was weak from a prior heart attack. She touched a lot of people with her gracious personality. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A private memorial service in Granite City is planned for the near future.