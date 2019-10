Katherine Johnson

Katherine Flora “Kat” Johnson, 96, of East Alton, passed away at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center of Alton.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, October 11, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12. Allan Eldridge and James Lampley will officiate. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.