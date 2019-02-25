Katherine L. “Katie” Kopp, 83, of Pocahontas, died Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, Ill.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, and from 10-11 a.m. Monday, March 4, at Highland Hope United Methodist Church in Highland. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, at Highland Hope United Methodist Church in Highland, with Rev. Dr. Beverly Wilkes Null, pastor, officiating. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland.