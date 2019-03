Katherine Tope

Katherine Tope, 90, of Wood River, passed away at 4:14 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Integrity Health Care of Wood River.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Walter McCaslin will officiate. Burial will be at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.