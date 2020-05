Kathleen “Kathy” Fortschneider

Kathleen “Kathy” Fortschneider, 72, of Brussels, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020.

A carcade visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday, May 25, at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf in Brussels. A private graveside will be held on Tuesday, May 26, at Cresswell Cemetery in Golden Eagle.