Kathleen A. “Kathy” Kirksey

Kathleen A. “Kathy” Kirksey, 68, of Granite City, passed away at her home on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 10 a.m. until funeral service at noon Thursday, December 26, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Steve Gray officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Belleville.