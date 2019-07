Kathleen A. Niemeier, 60, of Godfrey, passed away at 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

A visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, with Rev. Daniel Speckhard officiating. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.