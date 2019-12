Kathleen L. “Kathy” Sargent

Kathleen L. “Kathy” Sargent, 91, of Granite City, passed away at 6:27 a.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be noon until memorial service at 1 p.m. Monday, January 6, at Emmanuel Baptist, 1800 Pontoon Road in Granite City, with Rev. Michael Watkins officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.